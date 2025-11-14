BJP Emerges as Single Largest Party, as NDA Sweeps Bihar

TNI Bureau: The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) continues to maintain a strong lead in the Bihar Assembly elections, according to the latest trends from the Election Commission of India. The alliance is ahead in a large majority of the 243 seats, suggesting a clear mandate from voters across the state.

As per the updated figures, the BJP has strengthened its position further and is now leading in 92 seats, keeping it firmly ahead as the single largest party. The JD(U) is leading in 80 seats, showing steady support for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s party. The RJD, which contested extensively across the state, has slipped to 27 leads. The LJP(RV) is maintaining its performance with 20 leads. The Congress remains ahead in 5 seats, while AIMIM has improved slightly, leading in 6 constituencies. HAMS holds 5 leads, and other smaller parties and independents account for 8.

Political offices in Patna remained busy throughout the day as party workers tracked the steady flow of trends. Leaders from the NDA said the figures reflect voter confidence in the alliance’s work and leadership. Opposition parties, however, raised concerns about the overall conduct of the election and called for further scrutiny.

With counting still progressing, the NDA appears well positioned to form the next government in Bihar, with the BJP set to play a central role in the state’s political direction.