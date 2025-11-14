Giant Killer Satish Kumar Yadav Leading Against Tejashwi Yadav

Patna: BJP’s Satish Kumar Yadav has taken a clear lead over RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav in Raghopur, as counting continues in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. According to the latest Election Commission figures after the 12th round of counting, Satish Kumar has secured 48,453 votes and is leading by 4,570 votes. Tejashwi Yadav has received 43,883 votes so far.

At 3:00 PM, ECI trends confirmed Satish Kumar’s lead, showing him ahead with 48,453 votes, while Tejashwi Yadav was trailing with 43,883. Earlier, after 11 rounds of counting, Tejashwi Yadav had been trailing by 4,829 votes. Satish Kumar has maintained a consistent lead throughout the day.

Raghopur has seen major political upsets in the past. Satish Kumar had defeated former Chief Minister Rabri Devi in 2010, an outcome that made the seat a significant battleground for the RJD leadership.

The contest comes at a time when the NDA is moving toward a historic win in Bihar. Trends show the NDA leading in a large majority of constituencies, while the RJD is struggling to hold many of its traditional strongholds. The latest updates showed the NDA leading in 201 seats: BJP in 90, JD(U) in 82, LJP in 20, HAM(S) in 5, and RLM in 4. The RJD was ahead in 28 seats, Congress in 5, CPI(ML) in 2, CPI-M in 1, BSP in 1, and AIMIM in 5. Jan Suraaj, led by Prashant Kishor, was trailing in all seats it contested.