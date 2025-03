BJD ups the ante on Polavaram Project; goes Aggressive

TNI Bureau: BJD has intensified its protest against the Polavaram project, staging a massive demonstration in Motu area of Malkangiri. Party president and former CM Naveen Patnaik accused the Centre of neglecting Odisha’s concerns, alleging violations of the Godavari Tribunal award.

BJD vowed to fight legally and politically, demanding immediate action to halt the project, protect tribal rights, and ensure proper rehabilitation.