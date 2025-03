No Fuel for 15-year-old Vehicles in Delhi from April 1

TNI Bureau: Delhi Minister for Environment, Forest and Wildlife Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced that from April 1, vehicles older than 15 years will be denied fuel at petrol pumps.

A dedicated team will monitor such vehicles, while anti-smog guns will be installed at key locations. Additionally, the government is exploring cloud seeding to mitigate severe pollution during winter.