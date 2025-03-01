TNI Evening News Headlines – March 01, 2025

➡️Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi launched slew of development projects worth Rs 375 crore in Mayurbhanj district.
➡️Prime accused Susei Nayak aka Sushant arrested by Mancheswar police in connection with Police Mitra Sahadev Nayak murder case.
➡️1990 batch IFS Suresh Pant appointed as Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force.
➡️Naba Das murder case: Crime Branch summons slain BJD leader’s daughter Dipali and son Bishal to appear before it by first week of March.
➡️Error found in Odisha BSE Matric examination Science question paper; students will get 4 mark grace mark.
➡️Congress workers clash with police near CM Mohan Majhi’s residence during protest over crimes against women.
➡️Six individuals were arrested in connection with an ATM heist in Sriram Nagar in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Uttarakhand Avalanche: Out of 50 workers rescued, four die; search on for five labourers.
➡️Delhi Government announced that vehicles older than 15 years will not be given fuel at petrol pumps from March 31, 2025.
➡️Andhra Pradesh Government announced paid maternity leave for 180 days for the first two deliveries, gratuity for ASHA workers, enhanced retirement age from 60 to 62 years.
➡️Health Minister JP Nadda launches weeklong Jan Aushadhi Diwas celebrations.
➡️Champions Trophy: South Africa seal semifinal spot after bowling out England for 179 in Group B contest in Karachi.
➡️Pakistan Cricket Board announces full ticket refund for two abandoned Champions Trophy matches in Rawalpindi.
➡️Elon Musk welcomes his 14th child, his fourth baby with partner Shivon Zilis.
