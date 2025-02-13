BJD MP Sasmit Patra Slams Modi Govt over Special Category Status for Odisha

New Delhi: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Dr. Sasmit Patra delivered a passionate speech in the Rajya Sabha today, expressing strong dissatisfaction with the Union Budget 2025 and accusing the central government of neglecting Odisha. Dr. Patra, representing the state of Odisha, termed the budget an “affront to four and a half crore people of Odisha” and criticized the government for failing to fulfill its promise of granting Special Category Status (SCS) to the state.

Highlighting the unfulfilled promises made by the BJP in its 2014 election manifesto, Dr. Patra questioned, “Eleven years later, where is that promise? Where is that status? Where is the justice?” He emphasized that the Biju Janata Dal and its leader, Shri Naveen Patnaik, have been consistently demanding Special Category Status for Odisha for over two decades, but the demand remains unmet in the latest budget.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Dr. Patra underscored Odisha’s significant contribution to the nation’s economy, stating, “Odisha is the economic backbone of this nation—our coal, our iron ore, our minerals fuel India’s progress.” He lamented that while the state continues to fuel the country’s growth, it is denied its fair share of support. He also pointed out the recurring natural disasters, such as cyclones, that plague Odisha, accusing the central government of ignoring the state’s plight.

“This Budget showers favors on some, ignores others, and treats Odisha like an afterthought,” Dr. Patra asserted. He questioned whether Odisha was only valued for its natural resources and not deemed worthy of the Special Category Status that would provide much-needed support for its development and disaster recovery efforts.

Calling for immediate action, Dr. Patra urged the government to recognize Odisha’s resilience and contribution to the nation. “If we expect our state to rebuild after every catastrophe, while continuing to fuel India’s growth, then we must ensure it receives the support it deserves,” he said. He concluded his speech with a appeal: “The Government must not turn its back on Odisha. This is the moment for decisive action. Please provide Special Category State Status to Odisha.”