BJD lists out issues for Parliament Session

TNI Bureau: On the instructions of party President Naveen Patnaik, Senior Biju Janata Dal leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra represented the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) parliamentary party at the all-party meeting, ahead of the Winter Session of the Parliament.

After the all-party meeting BJD leader Sasmit Patra said, their party will raise the issues of Inflation and unemployment. Odisha deserves Special Category State Status. In the recent Nuapada by-elections, BJD observed electoral irregularities. All opposition parties want electoral transparency.

Biju Janata Dal will also raise issues on the deteriorating law and order situation, rising crimes against women and children, and corruption like the Police recruitment scam. There are issues like Mahanadi and Polavaram that haven’t been resolved.