Kohli’s century guides India to series lead in Ranchi

TNI Bureau: Virat Kohli scored a well-controlled century to help India beat South Africa by 17 runs in the first ODI at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi on Sunday.

His 135 off 120 balls set up India’s total of 349 for eight, which proved enough despite a late South African fightback.

Kohli and Rohit Sharma (57) added 136 runs for the second wicket, giving India a strong base. Rohit took advantage of an early dropped catch, while Kohli kept the innings steady with fluent stroke-play. India lost quick wickets after Rohit’s dismissal, but Kohli stayed firm, rotating strike and punishing loose balls. He reached his 52nd ODI hundred and accelerated again in the final phase, supported by KL Rahul’s 60.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

South Africa’s chase began poorly. Harshit Rana removed openers Ryan Rickelton and Quinton de Kock for ducks in the same over. Arshdeep Singh dismissed Aiden Markram soon after, leaving the visitors at 11 for 3.

Matthew Breetzke (72) and Tony de Zorzi (39) tried to rebuild, and later Breetzke added 97 runs with Marco Jansen (70), giving South Africa some hope. But Kuldeep Yadav’s two wickets in three balls broke the partnership and put India back in control.

Dew later made bowling difficult for India, helping South Africa keep the chase alive. Corbin Bosch hit 67 and pushed the game into the final over with 18 needed. But Prasidh Krishna removed him early in the over, ending the visitors’ chances. South Africa eventually finished at 332.

With this win, India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Kohli, who now plays ODIs less frequently, showed he remains a key player in the format with another composed performance.