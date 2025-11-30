BJD leader Pradeep Majhi rescues a Burn-Injured Student from “Detention” at Hostel

TNI Bureau: A heart-wrenching incident was witnessed at the Kokadi Semala Ashram School under Kosagumuda Block in Nabarangpur district.

BJD leader and former MP Pradeep Majhi rescued the 12-year-old Class VII student Dhaneswar Behera from the hostel on Friday night who had sustained burn injuries on his face, neck and chest.

Later, Majhi took him to the district collector, from where he was rushed to the district headquarter hospital.

The school incharge headmaster and hostel warden of Kokadi Semala Ashram School in Kosagumuda block have been suspended by the district administration on Saturday.

Reportedly, the student injured in a pressure cooker blast and was kept in the hostel for several days without medical care. The authorities neither took the student to the hospital nor provided any sort of medical aid.