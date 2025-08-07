BJD holds Protests in Puri District seeking Justice for Balanga Victim

TNI Bureau: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Puri district today observed a 6-hour shutdown in Puri district with the aim to press their demands for justice to the victim of the Balanga Burn victim.

The conch party’s shutdown across Puri district began at 6 am and concluded at 12 pm. Hundreds of BJD workers along with their leaders were seen picketing at various intersections across Puri town.

The six-hour shutdown heavily had an impact on daily life in Puri, with shops, markets, offices, and vehicular traffic coming to a standstill.

Ever since the incident occurred, Subrat Chhatoi along with his partymwn has been relentlessly leading the protests in Nimapada. Today too, he was leading the peacefully shutdown effectively.

The BJD activists were also seen seting tires ablaze and blocking key intersections, including the Pipili Toll Plaza Square, Uttara Square, Mangalpur market, and Satasankha market.

They alleged that injustice has been done to the deceased girl as police are yet to arrest the accused persons. Apart from targeting the state government for not able to protect the women of the state, they expressed their shock over the failure of police to handle the case.