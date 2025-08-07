PM Modi delivers a Strong Message to Trump and USA

TNI Bureau: Days after USA president Donald Trump increased the tarrif for India from 25 percent to 50, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today delivered a strong message.

“For us, the interest of our farmers is our top priority. India will never compromise on the interests of farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers,” Modi said.

“I know personally, I will have to pay a heavy price for it, but I am ready for it. Today, India is ready for the country’s farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers,” he added.

Issuing a warning to the Indian government for procuring petrol and petroleum products from Russia, Trump had earlier announced a tarrif of 25 percent and yesterday he increased it to 50 per cent.