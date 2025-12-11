BJD Forms Fact-Finding Team to Probe Violence in Malkangiri

TNI Bureau: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has formed a Fact-Finding Team on the instruction of Party President Naveen Patnaik to visit Malkangiri district, where large-scale violence has reportedly broken out after a woman’s headless body was found.

Following the incident, more than 50 houses were allegedly set on fire and over 160 houses damaged. Hundreds of families have fled their homes and taken shelter in nearby villages out of fear.

The Fact-Finding Team includes Manas Madkami (Coordinator), MLA Manohar Randhari, former Minister Ramesh Majhi, former MP Pradeep Majhi, former Minister Rabi Nanda, Ishwar Panigrahi, and Laxmipriya Nayak, MLA candidate from Chitrakonda. The team has been asked to visit the affected areas, assess the situation on the ground, and submit a detailed report to the Party President.

The BJD has expressed serious concern over the violent incidents and urged the administration to restore peace quickly, ensure the safety of affected families, and take strict action against those responsible.