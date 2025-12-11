CPI(M) MLA Laxman Munda opposes Steep Salary & Allowances Hike of MLAs

TNI Bureau: While Odisha Assembly unanimously approved a proposal to increase the salaries and allowances of the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Ministers, Leader of Opposition, Government Chief Whip, Deputy Chief Whip, and all MLAs by more than three times, along with allowances, there was one MLA who opposed the move.

CPI(M) MLA Laxman Munda, did not support the proposal. Munda was outside the Assembly addressing teachers’ protests when the bill was passed, but he had already opposed the move during the committee meeting on salary determination.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

When workers, employees, teachers, health staff and labourers are struggling with low wages and difficult conditions, and lakhs of unemployed youth are waiting for jobs, such a steep hike in salaries and pensions for MLAs is unjustified, says the CPM. The party will demand immediate withdrawal of the decision and will take this issue to the public while continuing its democratic protest both inside and outside the Assembly, the CPI(M) press release said.

Laxman Munda, MLA from Bonai in Sundargarh district, is currently the only CPI(M) representative in the Odisha Assembly and is serving his fourth term.