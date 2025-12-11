PiN Barta – CM, Ministers, MLAs send a Wrong Message

TNI Bureau: Unfortunately, The CM, Ministers and MLAs in Odisha are giving an impression that they are here to spend more from the taxpayers’ money and enjoy their life to the fullest without focusing on governance.

Whether the extravagant spending on renovation of their official residences, or steep and unprecedented hike of salary and allowances making them “Dubious No. 1” in India, these actions don’t make them People’s Leaders.

Odisha still lags behind in many areas and such action will erode the public trust in lawmakers and democratic system.

At a time when thousands of Teachers, Doctors, Pachika Workers and Employees from various departments are fighting for a salary hike, MLAs giving themselves a huge hike, has drawn strong criticism from the public. Instead of addressing the long-pending grievances of frontline workers who keep essential services running, the legislature has chosen to prioritize its own benefits. This move reflects a clear disconnect from ground realities and undermines public trust in the system.

A responsible government should first ensure fair compensation for those who serve the people every day before rewarding its elected representatives.

People of Odisha had voted for a CHANGE. But, this is what they least expected. It’s not too late. There is still enough time left for introspection and course correction to undo the damage and win the people’s trust.