Bhubaneswar Woman Found Dead in Hyderabad; Family Alleges Rape and Cover-Up

Hyderabad: A woman from Bhubaneswar, Odisha, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Hyderabad’s Kompally area on Thursday night. Her family has alleged that she was raped and murdered, demanding a fair and thorough investigation into the case.

According to police sources, the victim, a native of Bharatpur in Bhubaneswar, had been living in Hyderabad with her husband and their four-year-old son for the past six months. The family resided in the staff quarters of a private construction company in Kompally, where her husband worked in the electronic maintenance department. The woman was also teaching the children of other employees at the site.

Last Saturday, her husband reportedly travelled to Bhubaneswar with their son to correct a passport error before taking up a job in Dubai. While he was away, he received a call late on Wednesday night from a co-worker, who informed him that his wife had suddenly fallen ill. When he returned to Hyderabad the next morning, he was told that his wife had died under unclear circumstances.

The victim’s family has lodged a complaint with the Pet-Basheerabad police, alleging that she was sexually assaulted and murdered. They have also appealed to the Khordha district administration in Odisha for an impartial inquiry.

Her mother claimed that an unidentified man entered her daughter’s quarters on Thursday night and hid under the bed before attacking her. “Neighbours saw a man, who seemed to be drunk, leaving the quarters shortly after,” she said. The family has further accused the company management of trying to present the case as a suicide to conceal the crime.

Police have registered a case and begun a detailed investigation. Forensic experts have collected evidence from the scene, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Officials stated that all possible angles, including sexual assault and homicide, are being probed.