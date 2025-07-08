STF Detains 444 Suspected Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants in Jharsuguda

TNI Bureau: A Special Task Force (STF) reportedly detained as many as 444 suspected illegal Bangladeshi immigrants from cross Jharsuguda district on Tuesday.

Sources said that the 444 individuals were detained as part of the extensive verification drive that has been initiated following the order of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

All of them have been kept in two temporary verification centres set up in Jharsuguda and Brajrajnagar subdivisions. While 183 are being held at the Jharsuguda subdivision centre, 261 individuals have been detained at the Brajrajnagar subdivision centre.

According to Inspector General of Police (Northern Range), Himanshu Kumar Lal, 444 suspected individuals have been detained for verification to find out who among them are Bangladeshis and have illegally immigrated. Action as per the law will be taken against those found to be illegal immigrants, he informed.