Big IPS Reshuffle: Sanjeeb Panda appointed Director, Intelligence

Insight Bureau: Odisha Government on Friday effected a major reshuffle in the IPS cadre.

The State Government appointed Sanjeeb Panda as Director, Intelligence.

The major reshuffle in Odisha IPS cadre also saw that Arun Bothra has been transferred as ADG, CID-Crime Branch apart from holding the post of Transport Commissioner.

Below are the details of the IPS Reshuffle:

1. Special DGP, SAP Manoj Kumar Chhabra transferred and now posted as DG, Prisons, Director Correctional Services.

2. DG, Prisons, Director Correctional Services Santosh Upadhyay posted as DG, Fire Services, CG Home Guards and Director CD.

3. ADGP, CID-CB, Sanjeeb Panda transferred and posted as Director Intelligence. He has also been given additional charge of OSPH & WC.

5. Gajbhiye SK Ishwardas presently posted as Principal UP &TTI has been transferred and posted as IGP, Communication.

6. IGP Home Guards, Shefeen Ahamed is now posted as IGP, HRPC.

7. Dr Umashankar Dash, present DCP, Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as Additional CP, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack.

8. Niti Shekhar, present Additional CP transferred and posted as DIG, WR, Rourkela.

9. Pinak Mishra, present SP, Berhampur is transferred and posted as DCP, Cuttack.

10. Parmar Smit Parsshottamdas, present SP, Nabarangpur is transferred and posted as SP, Baragarh.

11. Prateek Singh, present DCP, Cuttack is transferred and posted as DCP, Bhubaneswar.

12. Rahul Jain, present SP Bargarh is transferred and posted as SP Jaarsuguda.

13. Dr Sarvana Vivek M, present SP Kalahandi is transferred and posted as SP Berhampur.

14. Siddhartha Kataria, present SP, Nayagarh is transferred and posted as SP, Khurdha.

15. S.Susree, present DCP, Traffic is transferred and posted as SP, Nawarangpur.

16. Abhilas G, present SP, Nartoctics, STF is transferred and posted as SP, Kalahandi.

17. Alekha Pahi present SP, Khurdha is transferred and posted as SP, Nayagarh.