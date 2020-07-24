Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘Dil Bechara’ release Today; Check Showtimes

TNI Bureau: Late Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film ‘Dil Bechara’ is releasing today (July 24) on Disney+Hotstar.

While the film was supposed to hit the big screens in May, it was postponed due to the COVID19 pandemic.

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, Dil Bechara marks the acting debut of popular model Sanjana Sanghi.

The movie will be available for all subscribers as well as non-subscribers of Disney Plus Hotstar to watch online on starting from July 24. The movie will premiere at 7:30 pm today.

The trailer of the Bollywood movie was released a few days ago and within just a few hours of its release, every song and trailer received millions of views.

Disney+Hotstar took to Twitter to announce the time of release of the film with the fans.