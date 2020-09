Bhubaneswar reports 394 COVID-19 cases Today

TNI Bureau: Β Bhubaneswar reported single-day spike of 394 COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 13689.

πŸ‘‰ Out of the 394 new cases, 9 cases fom Bomikhal, 7 cases from IRC Village and 6 cases each Kalinga Vihar, Kalpana, and Laxmi Nagar have tested positive for COVID-19.

πŸ‘‰ 6 employees of Government Hospital, 2 employees of Private Hospital, 3 Government Hospital staff, 2 Police staff, 1 employee of Private Hospital and 1 Railway staff tested positive for COVID-19.

πŸ‘‰ As many as 308 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

πŸ‘‰ 15 cases from Nayapalli and 12 cases from Baamunda, HB Colony have recovered from the disease.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (September 7):

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

πŸ‘‰ Total +Ve Cases –13689

πŸ‘‰ Active Cases- 5099

πŸ‘‰ Recovered Cases – 8529

πŸ‘‰ Deceased – 49