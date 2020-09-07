Bhubaneswar reports 394 COVID-19 cases Today

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported single-day spike of 394 COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 13689.

👉 Out of the 394 new cases, 9 cases fom Bomikhal, 7 cases from IRC Village and 6 cases each Kalinga Vihar, Kalpana, and Laxmi Nagar have tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 6 employees of Government Hospital, 2 employees of Private Hospital, 3 Government Hospital staff, 2 Police staff, 1 employee of Private Hospital and 1 Railway staff tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 As many as 308 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 15 cases from Nayapalli and 12 cases from Baamunda, HB Colony have recovered from the disease.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (September 7):

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

👉 Total +Ve Cases –13689

👉 Active Cases- 5099

👉 Recovered Cases – 8529

👉 Deceased – 49