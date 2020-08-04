Bhubaneswar reports 149 Covid-19 Cases; 145 Recoveries

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported 149 new COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 3217.

👉 Out of the 149 new cases, 98 cases have been reported from quarantine while 51 are local contact cases.

👉 14 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Siripur, Kandha Sahi linked to a previous positive case.

👉 11 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Salia Sahi.

👉 4 employee of Govt Hospital & 4 employee of Private Hospital were tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 A 4 year old girl & a 4-year old boy are among the virus infected cases.

👉 As many as 145 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 32 cases (all female) of Nayapalli, Trnath Basti have recovered from the disease.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (August 4):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 3217

👉 Recovered Cases –1943

👉 Deceased – 18

👉 Active Cases – 1254