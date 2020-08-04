UPSC Results Declared; 2 Odias in Top 10

TNI Bureau: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday announced the results for the Civil Services Exam 2019.

A total of 829 candidates including GENERAL – 304, OBC – 251, SC – 129, EWS – 78, and ST – 67 have qualified & recommended for appointment to Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.

Pradeep Singh has bagged the first rank followed by Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma on the 2nd and 3rd spots respectively.

Odisha’s Abhishek Saraf and Sanjita Mohapatra secured 8th and 10th position respectively in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2019 results.

Other Students from Odisha who secured ranks in UPSC Civil Services Examination 2019 are:

• 107-Ansuman Raj

• 120-Anup Das

• 125-Nabal Kumar Jain

• 190- Sailaja Das

• 202-Rahul Mishra

• 225-Hema Nayak

• 229- Arushi Mishra

• 291-Asish Das

• 294-Ankit Sankar Mishra

• 300- Sonali Mishra

• 312-Dibya Mishra

• 361-Arghya Pattanaik

• 379-Jubin Mahapatra

• 441-Samir Kumar Jena

• 567-Manas Ranjan Sahu

• 712- Sibam Mishra

• 715-Om Prasad Mohanty

• 819-Bibhuti Bhusana Nayak

Check the Results Here:

https://static-nic.akamaized.net/civilservices/FR-CSE-2019-040820-ENG.pdf