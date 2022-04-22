People suffer due to Undeclared Power Cuts by TATA Power

Insight Bureau: As temperature is rising in Odisha, frequent power outage in many districts is putting people at concern. The constant undeclared power cuts are making people suffer all over Odisha.

The impromptu power cuts in Khordha town have hit the residents as a twin blow who are already fighting to cope with the unbearable heat. It is the same situation with people residing in Balasore district. Power outage has penetrated in the daily lives of the people. As the dusk sets in, everything turns into pitch black irrespective of being urban or rural area. The blackout problem is severe in Soro, Simulia and Khaira areas.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

As soon as the power goes out, people rely on handheld fans to cool themselves in this hot weather. Furthermore, students can be seen trying to study with the help of emergency lights, torchlights, etc. Some are so desperate that they are using phone’s flashlight to read books.

People are now showing resentment towards TATA Power as they are not able to serve people up to their expectations. Residents are accusing the company that it is just concerned with bill collection but not the quality of service they are providing to the consumers.

This is not only happening in Odisha but all over the nation. Other states including Maharastra, Gujarat are also witnessing frequent power crisis by TATA Power. The undeclared power cuts in this summer is said to be testing the user’s patience.