Bhubaneswar-Guwahati Direct Flight services from 2023; Check Details Here

TNI Bureau: Good news for the air passengers as IndiGo is all set to operate direct flight services between Bhubaneswar and Guwahati from the New Year 2023.

The flight services will be operated for four days a week — Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday from January 1, 2023.

The flight is scheduled to depart from the Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar at 2.45 pm and will reach Guwahati at 4.20 pm.

Similarly, the flight will take off at 4.50 pm from Guwahati and will land at 6.45 pm at Bhubaneswar Airport on Sunday (01 January).