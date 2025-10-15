Bhakta Charan Das Accuses BJD of ‘Surrendering’ Before BJP in Odisha

Nuapada: Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhakta Charan Das has accused the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) of surrendering before the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Nuapada bypoll.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Das wrote, “BJD has completely surrendered before BJP in Odisha. After transferring their own candidate Jay Dholakia to BJP, they now seem incapable of even fielding a candidate. Never thought BJD would stoop so low as to sell Biju Babu’s legacy to the RSS-BJP. #NuapadaMaangeNyay.”

His remarks came after former BJD leader Jay Dholakia joined the BJP and was announced as the saffron party’s candidate for the Nuapada by-election.

Meanwhile, the BJD is reportedly considering Adivasi Kalyan Sangha President Bhanu Pratap Singh Majhi as its possible nominee for the bypoll.

The bypoll has turned into a triangular contest with Jay Dholakia representing the BJP and Ghasiram Majhi contesting from Congress. Polling will be held on November 11, and counting of votes is scheduled for November 14.