Ghasiram Majhi Files Nomination as Congress Candidate for Nuapada Bypoll

Nuapada: Senior tribal leader Ghasiram Majhi on Wednesday filed his nomination as the Congress candidate for the upcoming by-election to the Nuapada Assembly constituency in Odisha.

Majhi submitted his papers before the returning officer in the presence of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das and other senior party leaders.

In the 2024 Assembly elections, Majhi had contested as an independent candidate after being denied a Congress ticket. He finished second with around 51,000 votes, supported largely by the local tribal community. The Congress had fielded its then state president Sarat Pattanayak in that election.

Earlier in the day, the BJP announced Jay Dholakia as its candidate for the bypoll. Dholakia, the son of late BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia, had joined the BJP on October 11. The BJD is expected to announce its candidate soon.

The by-election was necessitated following the death of sitting BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia on September 8, 2025, at the age of 69. A four-time legislator and former minister, he had won the 2024 election by securing 61,822 votes, defeating Ghasiram Majhi by a margin of 10,881 votes.

According to the Election Commission schedule, nominations will close on October 20, scrutiny will take place on October 22, and the last date for withdrawal is October 24. Polling will be held on November 11, and counting of votes will be on November 14.