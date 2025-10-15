‘Karna’ of Mahabharat Serial, Pankaj Dheer Passes Away

Mumbai: Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, best known for playing the role of Karna in B.R. Chopra’s iconic television series Mahabharat, passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday. He was 68 and had been undergoing treatment for cancer, reported the Indian Express.

The Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) confirmed his passing in a statement expressing deep sorrow. “With profound grief and deep sorrow, we inform you of the passing of our Trust’s erstwhile Chairman and CINTAA’s former Hon. General Secretary, Shri Pankaj Dheer ji, on 15th October 2025. The cremation will be held today at 4:30 pm next to Pawan Hans, Vile Parle (W), Mumbai,” the association said.

Pankaj Dheer gained nationwide recognition for his portrayal of Karna, one of the most admired characters in Mahabharat. His performance left a lasting impression on audiences and became a defining role in his acting career. In a 2020 interview, he had shared that the character of Karna had become inseparable from his identity. “People have loved me and accepted me as Karna. Even school textbooks sometimes use my picture for the character,” he had said.

He also mentioned that he declined offers to play other roles in later versions of Mahabharat, saying he did not want to confuse his fans or dilute their affection for his portrayal of Karna.

Apart from Mahabharat, Dheer appeared in several Hindi films, including Baadshah, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, and Zameen. He was also seen in popular television shows such as Sasural Simar Ka and Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat.

Pankaj Dheer is survived by his wife and son, actor Nikitin Dheer, who has worked in films like Chennai Express, Jodhaa Akbar, and Sooryavanshi. Nikitin is married to television actress Kratika Sengar.

The funeral will take place in Mumbai on Wednesday evening.