By Sagarika Satapathy
Barenya Senapati appointed as new Director (Finance) at HAL

TNI Bureau: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Tuesday announced Barenya Senapati as its new Director (Finance).

Senapati was holding the position of Executive Director (Finance) at Corporate Office and handling all Finance and Accounts related functions of HAL.

He joined HAL in 1995 and has a vast experience of 29 years in divisional level and at corporate finance. Barenya played a key role in finalisation of several contracts for supply of Fighter Aircraft and Helicopters and played an active role in obtaining the maharatna status for HAL.

