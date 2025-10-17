Baji Rout’s 88th Martyrdom Day Observed

New Delhi: Glowing tributes were paid to Baji Rout, the youngest martyr of India’s freedom struggle, during an international webinar organised in his honour. The event, hosted by English monthly Utkal Bharatee in association with the World Odisha Society and ART India Foundation, marked the 88th martyrdom day of the young hero from Odisha.

Hundreds of eminent intellectuals, leading non-resident Odias, members of Odia societies across various countries, and office bearers of the World Odisha Society joined university teachers and students to attend the online memorial. Delivering the welcome address, Utkal Bharatee Founder Editor Dr. Nirmal Pattnaik demanded the construction of a befitting memorial for Baji Rout in the national capital.

Recounting the harrowing sacrifice of the 12-year-old Odia boat boy, who was shot dead by British forces for refusing to ferry them across the river, the distinguished guests paid rich homage to his bravery. Director and Secretary of the International Indecency Prevention Movement (IIPM) Dr. Arundhati Debi described Baji Rout as an epitome of patriotism and urged Generation Z to emulate his dedication to the motherland. Secretary of Sree Neelachala Seva Sangha, Ravi Pradhan, said that Baji Rout’s courage and conviction deserved to be inscribed in golden letters in Indian history.

Chairman of the World Odisha Society, Kishore Dwibedi, observed that Baji Rout’s ideals and noble philosophy would continue to inspire generations of youth. Ollywood actor Debasish Patra called him a true national hero and suggested making a film on his life. President of ART India Foundation and Professor of History at Delhi University, Dr. Shantanu Kumar Das, detailed the Praja Mandal Movement and the sequence of events that led to Baji Rout’s brutal killing.

Prominent personalities who paid tribute included Ajay Kumar Das from the Gulf, Biswaranjan Sahoo from Kuwait, World Odisha Society Secretary General Siba Ranjan Biswal from the U.K., singer Anindita Das, Chhattisgarh WOS president and dancer Purnashree Raut, Hrushikesh Patra, Basudeb Jena from Bhubaneswar, Dr. Sarbeswar Pradhan from Sambalpur, Satyabrata Mohanty from Bhadrak, and Prahallad Mohanty from Gurugram.

Notable attendees included Akshaya Mohanty from the USA, ART India Foundation Director Dr. Sasmita Das, Dr. Bharti, Dr. Rachna Prasad, Dr. Vikas Mishra, Dr. Ashok Sahay, Dr. Geeta Gangotri, Dr. Kaveri Behera, Mimamsa Pattnaik, Utkal Bharatee Art Editor Alpana Pattnaik, HR Head Uttam Deo, Aman Patel, Sweta Biswas, Soni, Sneha, Charu, Manisha, Tanishka Singh, Nikhil Babu, Shubh Parsai, Bharat Singh, Nitin Jaiswal, Raj Tilak, Rudraksh Richariya, Kritika Hans, Pratyush, and Siddhant Raj.

Nandan Dwibedi efficiently managed the digital control room, while the overall arrangements were coordinated under the active supervision of Dr. Nirmal Pattnaik, with support from Utkal Bharatee Managing Editor Madhusmita Pattnaik.

World Odisha Society’s General Secretary (Eco) Ramkrishna Dash proposed the vote of thanks.