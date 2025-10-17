Congress releases list of Star Campaigners for Nuapada By-Poll, check details

TNI Bureau: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has officially released its list of 40 star campaigners for the upcoming 71-Nuapada Assembly by-election in Odisha.

Prominent names in the campaign team include Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Congress national General Secretary Sachin Pilot and Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar.

The list of Congress marks the beginning of an intense electoral battle in western Odisha.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Nuapada by-election is scheduled for November 11, with counting scheduled to take place on November 14.

Congress Star Campaigners list: