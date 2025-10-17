TNI Evening News Headlines – October 17, 2025

📌Odisha Government asks departments to strictly adhere to “No Gift Policy” during Diwali and other festivals.
📌Durgapur rape survivor discharged from hospital, to remain in state for probe.
📌13 out of 17 Vice Chancellor (VC) posts vacant in Odisha Universities, to be filled within few months, announces Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati.
📌BJD and Congress release list of Star Campaigners for Nuapada By-Poll.
📌Odisha Police offers rewards up to Rs 4.3 Cr for information on Maoists; posters issued by the Boudh district police.
📌Belgian Court approves extradition of Fugitive Diamond Trader Mehul Choksi to India.
📌PM Modi meets Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya; discusses fishermen issue.
📌Reliance Industries posts 14.3% rise in Q2 net profit to Rs 22,092 crore; Jio subscriber base crosses 500 million.
📌Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen goes down to in the Denmark Open men’s singles quarterfinals.
