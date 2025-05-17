Baijayant Panda to lead Delegation to 4 Islamic Nations

TNI Bureau: The Government of India has announced the members of all 7 Groups of Delegation, which will visit various countries to deliver India’s strong message against terrorism. BJP’s National Vice President and MP Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda will lead the delegation to 4 Islamic Nations – Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Algeria. Other members of his team are – Nishikant Dubey (BJP), Phangnon Konyak (BJP), Rekha Sharma (BJP), Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM), Satnam Singh Sandhu (Nominated MP), Ghulam Nabi Azad, and Amb. Harsh Shringla.

The second group will be led by Ravi Shankar Prasad, which will visit UK, France, Germany, European Union, Italy and Denmark. Other members of the team are Daggubati Purandeswari (TDP), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena-UBT), Ghulam Ali Khatana (Nominated MP), Dr. Amar Singh (Congress), Samik Bhattacharya (BJP), MJ Akbar, Amb. Pankaj Saran.

The third group will be led by Sanjay Kumar Jha (JD-U). The delegation will visit Indonesia, Malaysia, Korea, Japan and Singapore. Aparajita Sarangi (BJP), Yusuf Pathan (AITC), Brij Lal (BJP), Dr. John Brittas (CPI-M), Pradan Baruah (BJP), Dr. Hemang Joshi (BJP), Salman Khurshid and Amb. Mohan Kumar will be the other members.

The fourth group will be led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde. It will visit UAE, Liberia, Congo and Sierra Leone. Other members are Bansuri Swaraj (BJP), ET Mohammed Basheer (IUML), Atul Garg (BJP), Dr. Sasmit Patra (BJD), Manan Kumar Mishra (BJP), SS Ahluwalia and Amb. Sujan Chinoy.

Congress MP Sashi Tharoor will lead the fifth group, which will visit USA, Panama, Guyana, Brazil and Colombia. Shambhavi (LJP, Ram Vilas), Dr. Sarfaraz Ahmad (JMM), GM Harish Balagyogi (TDP), Shashank Mani Tripathi (BJP), Bhubaneswar Kalita (BJP), Milind Murli Deora (Shiv Sena), Tejasvi Surya (BJP) and Amb. Taranjit Singh Sandhu are the other other members.

The sixth group will be led by Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (DMK) and will visit Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia and Russia. Other members include Rajeev Rai (Samajwadi Party), Mian Altaf Ahmad (National Conference), Capt. Brijesh Chowta (BJP), Prem Chand Gupta (RJD), Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal (AAP), Amb. Manjeev S. Puri and Amb. Jawed Ashraf.

NCP MP Supriya Sule will the seventh group, which will visit Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia and South Africa. Other members of the group, include Rajiv Pratap Rudy (BJP), Vikramjjeet Singh Sahney (AAP), Manish Tewari (Congress), Anurag Singh Thakur (BJP), Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu (TDP), Anand Sharma, V Muraleedharan and Syed Akbaruddin.