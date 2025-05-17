Odisha to regulate Private Ambulance Services

In a significant move to improve emergency medical transport services in Odisha, a meeting was convened under the chairpersonship of Usha Padhee, Principal Secretary, Commerce & Transport Department, alongside Aswathy S.Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Health & Family Welfare Department.
The meeting focused on developing a comprehensive regulatory framework for private ambulance services across the State.
Recognising the vital role the private ambulances play in bridging critical healthcare gaps, especially in remote and underserved regions, the meeting emphasized the need for greater transparency, operational consistency, and citizen accessibility.
To this end, it was decided to initiate a campaign-mode registration drive to bring all private ambulances under a single, standardized platform. This drive will help build a verified database, streamline enforcement, and enable efficient, real-time deployment of services.
A major highlight of the deliberations was the proposal to incentivize private ambulance operators to register and adhere to service guidelines.
Incentivization measures, coupled with regulatory clarity, are expected to encourage broader participation and ensure voluntary compliance with the evolving framework.
This will be supported by strict enforcement mechanisms to curb unauthorized or exploitative practices.
Further, all registered ambulances will be integrated with the Vehicle Location Tracking System (VLTS), allowing for GPS-based monitoring and faster emergency response.
Plans are also underway to link ambulance services with the Odisha Yatri App, creating a seamless, tech-enabled platform where citizens can easily locate, book, and access ambulance services, enhancing last-mile healthcare delivery.
To protect citizens from arbitrary charges, the departments also proposed the development of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for fare regulation.
The fare structure will be indexed to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) to ensure fairness and affordability across time and geographies. Among others, Dr. Brundha D, Mission Director, National Health Mission (NHM),Dr Bijaya Mohapatra, Addl DMET Dr Umakant Satpathy, Dy Sup Capital Hospital Dr Dhananjay Das , Jt Ditector Road safty Tapan kumar Mishra and senior officials from both departments actively participated in the meeting and shared insights for successful implementation.
This initiative is part of the broader vision to create a future-ready, inclusive, and citizen-centric healthcare and transport ecosystem.
With strong interdepartmental coordination, digital integration, and community-focused regulation, Odisha is committed to ensuring that no citizen is deprived of timely medical assistance due to cost, accessibility, or lack of oversight.
