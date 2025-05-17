Odisha to regulate Private Ambulance Services

The fare structure will be indexed to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) to ensure fairness and affordability across time and geographies. Among others, Dr. Brundha D, Mission Director, National Health Mission (NHM),Dr Bijaya Mohapatra, Addl DMET Dr Umakant Satpathy, Dy Sup Capital Hospital Dr Dhananjay Das , Jt Ditector Road safty Tapan kumar Mishra and senior officials from both departments actively participated in the meeting and shared insights for successful implementation.