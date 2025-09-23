Bahuda Satellite Port – A Gamechanger Project

TNI Bureau: India is set to develop a new deep-sea port at Bahuda in Ganjam district of Odisha, aimed at boosting trade and industrial growth in eastern India. The project is part of the government’s Maritime India Vision 2030 and PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.

A tripartite agreement has been signed between the Odisha Maritime Board (OMB), Paradip Port Authority (PPA), and Sagarmala Finance Corporation (SFC), with Visakhapatnam Port Authority expected to join later. The Bahuda Port will function as a satellite of Paradip and is designed to handle 150 million tonnes per annum (MMTPA), including dry bulk ships of 40,000–150,000 DWT and container vessels up to 6,000 TEUs. Infrastructure plans include four docks, port-led industrial areas, and road and rail connectivity.

The project will be executed through a Special Purpose Vehicle, with financial and state-level support from SFC and OMB. Estimated investment is Rs 21,500 crore. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the port, along with the Kendrapara shipbuilding cluster, will create jobs, reduce logistics costs, and strengthen Odisha’s industrial and maritime profile.