BJD Holds Massive Power Show In Bhubaneswar

TNI Digital: Workers and leaders of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) held a large protest on Tuesday in Bhubaneswar against what they alleged was the curtailment of Panchayati Raj powers by the Odisha government. The demonstration saw hundreds of party workers, elected sarpanches, ward members, Panchayat Samiti, and Zilla Parishad representatives from 314 blocks across the state march toward the state Assembly.

The protest turned confrontational when demonstrators breached two police barricades at Lower PMG and tried to gherao the Assembly. A scuffle broke out between the protesters and security personnel, forcing the Commissionerate Police to use water cannons to disperse the crowd. Several BJD leaders and workers were detained to restore order. Protesters carried banners and placards and raised anti-government slogans, accusing the BJP of undermining democracy and weakening the Panchayati Raj system.

Senior BJD leader Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, addressing party members, criticised the state government for allegedly transferring powers of elected representatives to officials. He said, “Late Biju Patnaik strengthened the Panchayati Raj system, a vision carried forward by our leader Naveen Patnaik. The current BJP government is attempting to reduce elected representatives to mere figures on paper.” He described the move as a “theft of powers” from people’s representatives, claiming it would empower corrupt officials while undermining local democracy.

The protest followed the Odisha Cabinet’s September 10 approval of a proposal to raise the financial powers of Block Development Officers in Panchayat Samitis. The new rule allows officers to pass bills up to Rs 10 lakh without countersignature from elected representatives. Administrative powers for Chief Development Officer-cum-Executive Officers in Zilla Parishads were also expanded.

Refuting the BJD’s claims, BJP MLA Irasish Acharya said the government had not curtailed elected representatives’ powers under the Panchayati Raj system. He added that the move ended the “percentage culture” and was aimed at strengthening the system rather than weakening it.

The protest highlighted continuing tensions between the ruling BJP and the Opposition in Odisha over decentralisation of powers and local governance. While the BJD accused the government of undermining democratic institutions, the BJP maintained that the reforms would enhance administrative efficiency. The standoff underscores a broader debate on balancing elected authority with administrative oversight in the state’s Panchayati Raj system.