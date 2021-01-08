Badaun Case: Priest; 2 Disciples Arrested

TNI Bureau: Just over 3 months after the Hathras gang-rape and murder case, another horrific incident rocked Uttar Pradesh. A 50-year-old woman was gang-raped and murdered in Badaun. A priest and two of his disciples have been arrested in this case.

Badaun case: Accused Arrested

The family accused the local priest and two other men (his disciples) for the murder and gang-rape of the 50-year-old dead woman. As per the latest reports, two disciples of the priest were arrested on Wednesday. And the “Mahant”, priest, Satyanarayan was also arrested late-night on Thursday.

District Magistrate Kumar Prashant said in a statement that the priest was hiding in the house of one of his followers in the area of the Ughaiti police station. He further added that the police are currently interrogating him.

Badaun Case: What Happened?

The victim worked in an Angandwadi and had gone to a temple in her village around 6 pm. When she didn’t return for the next couple of hours, her family went to the police station to complain about the same. However, they turned them away.

Later the victim’s body was found right outside her house at 11:30 pm following which the police registered their complaint. After the post mortem, the police confirmed that three people gang-raped the lady. And a case was registered under Sections 376 and 302 of IPC.

As per the Senior Superintendent of Police, Sankal Sharma, four teams were formed to find the accused.

Badaun Case: Bollywood Reacts

A video was circulated over social media which showed a member of the National Commission of Women. The video heard the representative saying that the 50-year-old lady would not have been raped had a male member of the family accompanied her. Following which, Pooja Bhatt took to Twitter to ask for clarifications from the head of the NCW, Rekha Sharma.

However, Rekha Sharma clarified that she does not agree with NCW member Chandramukhi. She further said that women are free to go wherever they want, and it is the state’s responsibility to make them feel safe.