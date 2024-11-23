TNI Evening News Headlines – November 23, 2024

➡️Odisha Government starts preparations for President Droupadi Murmu’s 5-day visit to State from December 3.
➡️ED conducts raids on Z Estates Group; raids are being conducted at 11 locations including Directors’ offices and residences since yesterday.
➡️22% of 2.67 lakh rejected applicants under Subhadra Yojana to receive third phase money tomorrow.
➡️Odisha Governor Raghubar Das’ daughter-in-law Purnima Sahu is all set to clinch victory from Jamshedpur East Assembly segment in Jharkhand.
➡️Low pressure forms over southeast Bay of Bengal, to intensify into depression by November 25: IMD.
➡️Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2024 Updates: Hemant Soren-led alliance all set to retain power.
➡️Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024 Updates: The Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, is set for a landslide victory in Maharashtra.
➡️Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde retains Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly seat in Thane district by a margin of 1,20,717 votes.
➡️Bye Election to Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency: Priyanka Gandhi won the Wayanad by-election with a margin of 4.08 lakh votes.
➡️AAP wins 3 seats out of 4 in Punjab by-polls.
➡️BJP secured 7 out of 9 seats in Uttar Pradesh by-polls.
➡️BJP sweeps all 4 seats in Bihar By-polls.
➡️BJP leader Swaroopji Thakor defeats Congress’ Gulabsinh Rajput on Vav seat in Gujarat Bypoll.
➡️Indian runner Gulveer Singh bettered his own national record in the 10,000m race while winning Gold in the 2024 Hachioji Long Distance meet in Japan.
➡️At least 37 killed in sectarian violence in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
