Assault on BMC Official: OAS Association to go on Mass Leave

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Administrative Service Association (OASA) has decided to go on a mass leave from July 1, in protest against the assault on BMC Additional Commissioner Ratnakar Sahoo by some goons associated with BJP Leader Jagannath Pradhan and BJP Corporator Jivan Rout.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“There has been an attempt over the last one year to humiliate Government Servants, resorting to bodily threat, physical assault and mental agony. There is a grave threat to the safety and dignity of officers across the state. An attack of such nature on a senior officer, while on duty, is an attack on the very foundation of the administrative framework,” they said.

The officers demanded immediate and exemplary action against those responsible and implement robust measures to ensure the safety and protection of officers at the workplace.