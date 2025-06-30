OAS Association postpones ‘Mass Leave’ after CM’s Appeal & Assurance

TNI Bureau: The OAS Association has decided to postpone their proposed ‘mass leave’ from July 1, after meeting CM Mohan Majhi for an hour at 11 PM. They met the CM along with Chief Secretary, DGP, Police Commissioner and Advocate General. The CM had appealed the members to not proceed on leave in protest against the assault on BMC Additional Commissioner Ratnakar Sahoo, saying he would ensure strict punishment against the culprits and the perpetrators behind the scene as per stringent provisions of Law.

The OAS Association made it clear that the ‘mass leave’ is not called off, rather it’s postponed. The State Association has requested all districts associations and members of the fraternity to meet tomorrow and condemn the incident along with sending a copy of the resolution to the State Association. Further course of action shall be intimated by the State Association.

“It is requested that all members of our fraternity to keep their morale high. The state association stands by each member like a rock and is ensuring all possible remedies that no such acts shall ever happen”, the OAS Association said.

All other associations including the IAS/OFS/OSS associations and others has pledged their support to the OAS Association in their fight.

