OHRC issues Notice to Puri Collector, SP over Ratha Jatra Stampede

TNI Bureau: Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the Ratha Jatra stampede incident occurred on Sunday morning, where three devotees were killed while several others were injured.

While taking the suo motu cognisance of the stampede incident, OHRC also issued notices to the Puri District Collector and Superintendent of Police and asked them to submit a detailed response on the matter.

This apart, the Commission also instructed the state government to provide adequate medical treatment to all the injured persons and take preventive and strategic measures to conduct the Bahuda Yatra (Return Car Festival), Suna Besha (Golden Attire Ceremony), and Niladri Bije (Return of the Deities to the Sanctum) smoothly.