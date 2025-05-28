Assam Govt provides 5 lakh assistance to Prashant Satpathy’s Family

TNI Bureau: Expressing grief over the death of Prashant Satpathy in Pahalgam terror attack, Assam Health Minister Ashok Singhal on Wednesday met the family of Prashant at his residence in Ishani village in the Remuna block of Balasore district, as per the directive of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam Health Minister provided Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to the family of Prashant Satpathy, who was killed in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prashant had travelled to the Kashmir valley with his wife and eight-year-old son but the trip ended in tragedy when terrorists opened fire on tourists gathered at the Baisaran Valley, famously known as Mini Switzerland of Pahalgam.