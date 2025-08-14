Arun Sahoo’s Book ‘Saita Sata’ and Video Song ‘Behal Barsha’ Launched

TNI Bureau: Noted politician, Nayagarh MLA and former Odisha Minister Dr. Arun Kumar Sahoo’s book ‘Saita Sata’ and video song ‘Behal Barsha’ was launched at Bhanja Kala Mandap in Bhubaneswar yesterday.

Renowned columnist Abhiram Biswal launched the ‘Saita Sata’ book while Choudhury Bikash Das launched the ‘Behal Barsha’ video song in the presence of prominent figures including spiritual leaders, administrators and journalists.

With this launch, everyone came to know about his interest in literature although politics was his identity.

B.K. Publications Pvt. Ltd has published the ‘Saita Sata’ book that wonderfully explains the definitions of truth and falsehood and through philosophical principles, how the essence is preserved till the end and becomes ‘Saita Sata.’

Likewise, apart from writing the song ‘Behal Barsha,’ Arun Kumar Sahoo also owns the credit of the story, concept and screenplay of the song. Japani Bhai has given the Music direction while Chirag Deep has lent his voice for the song which is a beautiful blend of love, commitment, and passion.

‘Behal Barsha’ has been published in Armaan Music YouTube channel.

The event was graced by the guest audience of senior politicians Debi Prasad Mishra, Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Sanjay Kumar Das Burma, Sushant Rout, Byomakesh Ray, Devi Ranjan Tripathy, Umakanta Samantaray, eminent administrator Vinod Panigrahi, vocalist Susmita Das, and prominent personalities from the worlds of art, literature, music, and politics.