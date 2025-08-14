‘Bihar SIR’ Row: Supreme Court asks EC to Publish All Deleted Names with Reasons

TNI Bureau: The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the Election Commission of India to publish the list of around 65 lakh deleted names excluded from the draft roll following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar along with reasons for their exclusion, including death, migration, or double registration.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The apex court also allowed voters whose names have been deleted from the draft voter list to submit their claims with Aadhaar card.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi today passed the order while hearing pleas challenging the ECI decision to conduct the SIR of electoral roll in Bihar.