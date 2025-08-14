Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurates Purandar Mishra’s Sindoor Park

TNI Bureau: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai recently inaugurated the Sindoor Park established by senior BJP leader and Raipur City North MLA Purandar Mishra.

The scenic and unique Park situated at the High School compound of Durgapalli village in Basna Block of Mahasamund has been registered in the Golden Book of world Records.

CM Sai, main host Purandar Mishra and other dignitaries planted around 251 Sindoor Saplings as a part of the programme “a Tree in the Name of Mother” during the launching ceremony of the Park.

Another 250 saplings of Sindoor are expected to be planted in near future to enhance the strength of the trees in the Park to total 501.

The Park has been built on an area of 225 Dismil of land in Purandar Mishra’s ancestral village at Durgapalli in the memory of Pahalgam victims and operation Sindoor. He had donated this land to the High School after purchasing it.

Addressing the gathering the Lead Organiser Purandar Mishra exudes confidence that this Park will inspire the students and future generations to arouse the feeling of love for motherland and ignite the dedication towards Nation’s wellbeing.

Each tree of the Park will symbolize the affection and respect towards mother, Mishra added. In his speech CM Sai observed that this programme is not simply a plantation drive, but a genuine initiative to pay obeisance to motherhood, salute the sacrifice of martyrs and protect the environment.

CM honoured the Pahalgam victim Dinesh Nirania’s wife Neha Agrawal and son Sourya Agrawal during the occasion. He also declared the naming of Durgapalli High School in the name of the Pandit Trilochan Prasad Mishra as a tribute to the grandfather of Purandar Mishra.

Prominent personalities present include Chhattisgarh Revenue Minister Tank Ram Verma, State BJP President Kiran Singh Deo, Organising General Secretary Ajay Jamwal, MLAs Sampat Agrawal, Chaturi Nanda,Mayor of Raipur Municipal Corporation Meenal Choubey, Chairman of State Seeds Corporation Chandrahas Chandrakar and Chairperson of State Women’s Commission Sarla Kosaria.