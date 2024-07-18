TNI Morning News Headlines – July 18, 2024

➡️ 11-member team opened the inner chamber of the Ratna Bhandar. Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb to remain present during the opening of the inner chamber.
➡️Padmashree Kamala Pujari is unwell. She has been transferred to SCB Medical college and hospital in Cuttack.
➡️Chhattisgarh naxal attack: 2 Special Task Force (STF) jawans killed, 4 injured in IED blast in Bijapur.
➡️Gujarat ATS has busted a drugs manufacturing unit in Surat’s Palsana taluka and seized raw materials worth approximately Rs 20 crores.
➡️Jammu & Kashmir: Two soldiers injured in gunfight with terrorists in J&K’s Doda. Firing between security forces and terrorists stops in Doda’s Kastigarh area.
➡️Srinagar, J&K: Another batch of pilgrims leave for Amarnath Yatra from Pantha Chowk base camp.
➡️Muharram observed with tazia processions, 3 killed, 20 injured after being electrocuted during Muharram procession in Uttar Pradesh.
Related Posts
➡️The Asian Development Bank (ADB) approves USD 240.5 mn loan for rooftop solar systems in India.
➡️Saurabh Gaikwad, son of Sharad Pawar’s party leader crashes SUV into tempo-truck in Pune, 3 injured.
➡️27-year-old travel influencer, Aanvi Kamdar died after falling into a gorge while filming a video in Maharashtra’s Raigad district.
➡️Oil tanker capsize off Oman: 8 out of 13 Indians and 1 Sri Lankan crew member rescued by Indian Navy warship INS Teg. Search on for missing personnel.
➡️India at UN calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza strip, urges for unconditional release of hostages.
➡️Sensex declines 251.93 points to 80,464.62 in early trade; Nifty dips 76.6 points to 24,536.40.
➡️Rupee rises 3 paise to 83.55 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️US President Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19.
➡️Six dead, hundreds injured in Bangladesh protests.
Comments are closed.