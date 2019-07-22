‘Super 30’ to expand its base in Odisha soon: Anand Kumar

TNI Bureau: IIT aspirants from economically weaker sections of the society in Odisha have good news as the ‘Super 30’ programme is going to be launched in the State, informed well known mathematician and Super 30 founder Anand Kumar of Bihar in the State Capital yesterday.

In Odisha, ‘Super 30’ will expand its base by 2020, said Kumar.

As many as 30 Odia students from economically weaker sections of the society would be selected and trained to crack the IIT-JEE entrance.

‘Super 30’ is a highly ambitious and innovative educational program running under the banner of “Ramanujan School of Mathematics”, started by Anand Kumar in 2002. But he shot to fame in 2008 after all the 30 students of the batch cleared the IIT JEE examination.

Anand Kumar was in Bhubaneswar yesterday to promote his biopic ‘Super 30’, starring Hrithik Roshan in the lead role.

Asked about the film, Kumar said, “Seeing students getting inspired by the film based on my life, gives me immense joy.”