Coal Levy Scam: ED raids continue in Chhattisgarh

TNI Bureau: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today conducted searches at more than a dozen locations in Chhattishgarh in a mining case.

According to reports, the places where the officials of ED searched include residential and office premises of various Congress leaders.

Searches are being conducted at the premises of Ramgopal Agarwal, the Treasurer of Chattisgarh Congress. Likewise, the ED is also conducted raids on Bhilai MLA Devendra Yadav, Girish Devangan, RP Singh, Vinod Tiwari, Sunny Agarwal.

Sources said that the Enforcement Directorate has strong evidence of Ramgopal Agarwal received Rs 52 crore from Suryakant Tiwari who is currently under judicial custody.

Reacting over the ED searches, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that BJP is frustrated with Bharat Jodo Yatra’s success and truth of Adani being exposed. The raid is an attempt to divert attention.

“BJP is frustrated with Bharat Jodo Yatra’s success & truth of Adani being exposed. This raid is an attempt to divert attention. After 4 days there’s Congress convention in Raipur. Our spirits can’t be broken by stopping our people engaged in preparations,” the CM said on his Twitter handle.