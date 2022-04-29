Akshay Kumar shares first glimpse of “Ram Setu”

The 54- years old actor is shooting for the film in full swing.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
Ram Setu
Insight Bureau: Akshay Kumar recently shared the first glimpse of the multi-starrer action-adventure drama ‘Ram Setu’ on social media platforms on Thursday. The 54- years old actor is shooting for the film in full swing.

Akshay Kumar captioned the post, “A glimpse into the world of #RamSetu. In cinemas Diwali, 2022”, thus announcing its release date.

The poster shows Akshay along with other cast members Jacqueline Fernandez and Satyadev standing in front of a wall with ancient symbols engraved on it giving the vibes of a historical site. While Akshay is sporting a distressed look and holding a fire torch in his hand, Jacqueline and Satya Dev could be spotted standing beside them gazing at a similar point. The entire scene looks extremely intense and seems like the trio has unearthed a secret.

 

