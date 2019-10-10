Afternoon News Headlines (October 09, 2019)

TNI Bureau: Good Afternoon Readers! Here are the Afternoon News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World by The News Insight.

Odia mountaineer Lipika Seth successfully scales Mount Elbrus (5,642 metre), the highest mountain in Europe.

Odisha Government orders compulsory retirement of another OFS officer Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra on charges of amassing disproportionate assets.

Keonjhar SP Mitrabhanu Mahapatra meets with accident at Turumunga bazaar; truck driver detained.

Ministry of Information & Broadcasting is looking into the complaint against ‘Big Boss – 13’ on grounds of vulgarity & hurting social morality of the country.

India’s Mary Kom is the only Boxer (male or female) to win record 8 World Championships medals.

Tamil Nadu: Security tightened at Mamallapuram ahead of the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Unnao rape case: Special Sessions Court at Tis Hazari is currently conducting the cross examination of the victim’s sister in the case of alleged assault and murder of the rape survivor’s father in judicial custody.