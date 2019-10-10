Morning News Headlines (October 10, 2019)

TNI Bureau: Good Morning Readers! Here are the Morning News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World by The News Insight.

Lady traffic police officer injured after miscreant hurls stone at her in Jajpur.

Odisha DGP suspends havildar for seeking bribe in Bolangir.

36 cameras to be installed at 12 strategic locations of Kendrapara town before Gajalaxmi Puja to keep a check on criminal activities & regulate traffic flow.

World Post Day: Maoist-hit areas to get more post offices in Odisha.

Regional meteorological centre in Bhubaneswar issues thunderstorm, rainfall warning for Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati and Malkangiri dist.

Private TV channels banned from covering Karnataka House; Karnataka Chief Minister request the speaker to reconsider the ban on the telecast.

BSF spotted suspected Pakistani drone for 3rd consecutive day near Hussainiwala border of Punjab’s Ferozepur dist.

Maharashtra Polls: 26 Shiv Sena Corporators and 300 workers sent their resignation to the party chief Uddhav Thackeray citing their ‘unhappiness over the distribution of seats.

Chinese President Xi Jinping to meet PM Modi in Chennai on Oct 11-12 for second informal summit.

Kohli second Indian captain to lead the team in 50 Tests.

India vs South Africa, second test match: India wins the toss and elects to bat first, in Pune.