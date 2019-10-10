Morning News Headlines (October 10, 2019)

TNI Bureau: Good Morning Readers! Here are the Morning News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World by The News Insight.
- Lady traffic police officer injured after miscreant hurls stone at her in Jajpur.
- Odisha DGP suspends havildar for seeking bribe in Bolangir.
- 36 cameras to be installed at 12 strategic locations of Kendrapara town before Gajalaxmi Puja to keep a check on criminal activities & regulate traffic flow.
- World Post Day: Maoist-hit areas to get more post offices in Odisha.
- Regional meteorological centre in Bhubaneswar issues thunderstorm, rainfall warning for Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati and Malkangiri dist.
- Private TV channels banned from covering Karnataka House; Karnataka Chief Minister request the speaker to reconsider the ban on the telecast.
BSF spotted suspected Pakistani drone for 3rd consecutive day near Hussainiwala border of Punjab’s Ferozepur dist.
- Maharashtra Polls: 26 Shiv Sena Corporators and 300 workers sent their resignation to the party chief Uddhav Thackeray citing their ‘unhappiness over the distribution of seats.
- Chinese President Xi Jinping to meet PM Modi in Chennai on Oct 11-12 for second informal summit.
- Kohli second Indian captain to lead the team in 50 Tests.
- India vs South Africa, second test match: India wins the toss and elects to bat first, in Pune.
