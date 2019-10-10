Evening News Headlines (October 10, 2019)

TNI Bureau: Good Evening Readers! Here are the Evening News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World by The News Insight.

Direct Flights between Bhubaneswar and Surat to commence from Jan 1, 2020.

Odisha Transport Commissioner issues notice to all RTOs and State Transport Authority to accept driving license (DL), certificate of registration (RC), Insurance & other documents theough #Digilocker or through m-parivahan platforms.

Gold worth Rs 4 cr weighing 11 kg seized from Mumbai-bound Jnaneswari Express train between Rajgangpur and Jharsuguda today.

Odia movie on Patnagarh parcel bomb blast selected for Kolkata International Film Festival 2019, worldwide release on Nov 8.

Rajnath Singh asks French Defence Industries to make India their production base and benefit from its vast market as well as export potential.

Kerala Serial Killing: Crowds At Court To See Woman Accused Of 6 Murders.

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ has been exempted from state GST (Goods and Services Tax) in Rajasthan.

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test-Day 1: India 273/3. Kohli 63*, Rahane 18* at Stumps.