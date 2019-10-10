Evening News Headlines (October 10, 2019)

TNI Bureau: Good Evening Readers! Here are the Evening News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World by The News Insight.
- Direct Flights between Bhubaneswar and Surat to commence from Jan 1, 2020.
- Odisha Transport Commissioner issues notice to all RTOs and State Transport Authority to accept driving license (DL), certificate of registration (RC), Insurance & other documents theough #Digilocker or through m-parivahan platforms.
- Gold worth Rs 4 cr weighing 11 kg seized from Mumbai-bound Jnaneswari Express train between Rajgangpur and Jharsuguda today.
- Odia movie on Patnagarh parcel bomb blast selected for Kolkata International Film Festival 2019, worldwide release on Nov 8.
- Rajnath Singh asks French Defence Industries to make India their production base and benefit from its vast market as well as export potential.
- Kerala Serial Killing: Crowds At Court To See Woman Accused Of 6 Murders.
- Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ has been exempted from state GST (Goods and Services Tax) in Rajasthan.
- India vs South Africa, 2nd Test-Day 1: India 273/3. Kohli 63*, Rahane 18* at Stumps.
Comments are closed.